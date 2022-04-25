Trading Technologies appoints Nick Garrow as EVP Multi-Asset & Buy Side

In his new role, Garrow will report directly to TT CEO Keith Todd. He will now lead TT’s expansion into new asset classes beyond exchange-traded derivatives and a range of new services for the buy-side community, based on the firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) TT platform.

With over 20 years of experience in capital markets and prime brokerage in senior management positions, throughout his career Garrow has led significant global technological and operational transformation of businesses from a tier-1 bank, to brokerage and clearing firms, to an exchange and fintech company.

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a professional trading software provider, today revealed that that London-based industry veteran Nick Garrow has joined the firm in the newly created position of EVP Multi-Asset & Buy Side.

Keith Todd commented:

We’re thrilled to have Nick join us at this very exciting time as we build on the strength of our technology and seek to expand our offering through partnerships, acquisitions and organic enhancements to our platform. He is already contributing a wealth of ideas based on his experience as both a seller into the market and discerning consumer of services.

Trading Garrow said:

TT has always been at the forefront of innovation in this industry. The delivery of the new SaaS platform, combined with the ambition, independence and investment that 7RIDGE brings, puts TT in an ideal position to expand its range of services and solutions. I’ve known Keith and many of the extremely talented people at TT for many years.

Garrow’s background

Garrow joins TT from Societe Generale Prime Services in London, where he served as Global Head of IT and Operations since 2019.

He previously worked at global futures commission merchant (FCM) Calyon Financial as European Head of Electronic Trading Sales. In 2009, Garrow became Global Head of Electronic Trading Technology for Newedge, the multi-asset FCM created by the merger of Calyon Financial and FIMAT. While there, he led a significant upgrade of the firm’s electronic trading platforms across exchange-traded derivatives, equities, forex and fixed income, working from Chicago and London.

Newedge was acquired by Societe Generale in 2014 and Garrow was promoted to Global Head of Cross-Asset Technology in London for SG Prime Services and in 2017, he took over all of the pre-trade and post-trade technology for the Prime Services business in 2017, leading a team of over 300 people.

Last month TT announced its acquisition of RCM-X, a technology provider of algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products.