Trading Technologies announces acquisition of RCM-X

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a professional trading software provider, has revealed the acquisition of RCM-X, a technology provider of algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

This move follows 7RIDGE’s acquisition of TT in December 2021, when TT announced plans to grow the organization organically and through acquisitions.

Keith Todd, CEO of TT, commented:

We are moving full speed ahead on our strategic plan, and with this acquisition, have already further expanded the TT trading platform capability within the first three months of 2022. This acquisition of RCM-X, with its outstanding team, best-in-class execution tools and superior performance, reflects our commitment to continually broadening our offering. Not only will we make the full suite of popular RCM-X products available to every TT user, but access will be seamless as we fully integrate the service into the TT platform.

RCM-X provides a wide range of algorithmic execution strategies which are designed, tested and developed with its technology stack, created by experienced market practitioners and data scientists.