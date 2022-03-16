Trading Technologies announces acquisition of RCM-X

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a professional trading software provider, has revealed the acquisition of RCM-X, a technology provider of algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
This move follows 7RIDGE’s acquisition of TT in December 2021, when TT announced plans to grow the organization organically and through acquisitions.
Keith Todd, CEO of TT, commented:
We are moving full speed ahead on our strategic plan, and with this acquisition, have already further expanded the TT trading platform capability within the first three months of 2022. This acquisition of RCM-X, with its outstanding team, best-in-class execution tools and superior performance, reflects our commitment to continually broadening our offering. Not only will we make the full suite of popular RCM-X products available to every TT user, but access will be seamless as we fully integrate the service into the TT platform.
RCM-X provides a wide range of algorithmic execution strategies which are designed, tested and developed with its technology stack, created by experienced market practitioners and data scientists.
The technology provider also offers comprehensive trade analytics and independent transaction cost analysis (TCA) solutions and back-testing and simulation services. Its engineering team can work together with clients to develop bespoke algorithmic strategies or fully automated solutions specifically designed for their trading objectives.
We’re extremely proud of what we’ve built and accomplished over the years and excited to bring our unique product suite, innovative technology and talented staff to an entirely new level as part of Trading Technologies. TT is deeply embedded in the culture and daily operations of so many firms, and its market access across the globe aligns optimally with both our current footprint as well as the growth of our execution algo business and software distribution. TT clients will soon be able to use and provide their own customers with a breadth of advanced execution algorithms, comprehensive trade analytics and independent TCA services from the TT platform they use every day.
With over three decades of experience across equities, Signorelli founded RCM-X in 2017. He recognized the demand for institutional execution algorithms in the futures markets and the opportunity to provide a research and development platform for the growing quantitative approach to trading.
On Tuesday, TT and KRM22 plc, a technology and software investment company, revealed the first two KRM22 risk offerings are now integrating into the TT platform.
