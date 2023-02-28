Trading Technologies integrates Bantix’s options analytical platform, QuikStrike

Trading Technologies (TT), a professional software provider for traders, revealed on Tuesday its partnership with Bantix Technologies, an options software developer. This partnership involves sharing Bantix’s options analysis software, QuikStrike, with TT platform users. The collaboration aims to provide TT users who trade listed derivatives on a daily basis with a suite of new tools to streamline and enhance the trade execution process.

With the new integration, TT users who trade listed derivatives gain access to a suite of new tools to refine and streamline their trade execution workflow, including an advanced analytical tool, individual options pricing, comprehensive market information, risk analysis, custom reports, and the ability to analyze historical volatility. Traders and brokers using the TT platform will have direct access to the QuikStrike interface, which will provide them with real-time option pricing and analytics.