Trading Technologies integrates Bantix’s options analytical platform, QuikStrike

Trading Technologies (TT), a professional software provider for traders, revealed on Tuesday its partnership with Bantix Technologies, an options software developer. This partnership involves sharing Bantix’s options analysis software, QuikStrike, with TT platform users. The collaboration aims to provide TT users who trade listed derivatives on a daily basis with a suite of new tools to streamline and enhance the trade execution process.
With the new integration, TT users who trade listed derivatives gain access to a suite of new tools to refine and streamline their trade execution workflow, including an advanced analytical tool, individual options pricing, comprehensive market information, risk analysis, custom reports, and the ability to analyze historical volatility. Traders and brokers using the TT platform will have direct access to the QuikStrike interface, which will provide them with real-time option pricing and analytics.
Christen Harvey, VP Strategic Partnerships of TT, said:
Our alliance with Bantix is the latest strategic partnership we’ve forged with a best-in-breed provider of technology that improves our clients’ trading experience, allowing us to enhance the TT ecosystem with battle-tested tools that would have taken years to develop ourselves.
In the first phase of integration, TT users can access the QuikStrike spread analysis tool. This tool presents a wide range of current market data, historical data, and options analytics tools from QuikStrike in a separate window alongside their newly created strategies. In the final phase of integration, scheduled for completion later in 2023, QuikStrike’s in-depth options analytics will be incorporated directly within TT.
Bantix CEO Nick Howard added:
We are excited to offer QuikStrike via the TT trading platform. Our customers that trade and broker via TT have been asking for this integration for some time. We will be able to give them the opportunity to seamlessly interact with QuikStrike directly from the TT ecosystem. Our pre- and post-trade analysis tools are a perfect complement to TT’s best-in-class trading software. We look forward to advancing the user’s context-sensitive experience further as well as expanding the exchange and product coverage we currently offer.
