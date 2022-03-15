Trading Technologies and KRM22 launch first products under new distribution agreement

Trading Technologies International, Inc.(TT), a professional trading software provider and KRM22 plc, a technology and software investment company, today revealed the first two KRM22 risk offerings are now integrating into the TT platform.

Trading Technologies first announced a $6.35 million investment in KRM22 earlier in January 2022.

According to the official announcement, Trading Technologies will launch KRM22 Limits Manager, a limit management system designed by KRM22 to tackle time-consuming and potentially susceptible to errors pre-trade risk processes. The system will achieve this though automating, maintaining and tracking trading limits within an easy-to-use application within the TT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. The launch is planned for the second quarter of 2022.