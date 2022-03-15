Trading Technologies and KRM22 launch first products under new distribution agreement

Trading Technologies International, Inc.(TT), a professional trading software provider and KRM22 plc, a technology and software investment company, today revealed the first two KRM22 risk offerings are now integrating into the TT platform.
According to the official announcement, Trading Technologies will launch KRM22 Limits Manager, a limit management system designed by KRM22 to tackle time-consuming and potentially susceptible to errors pre-trade risk processes. The system will achieve this though automating, maintaining and tracking trading limits within an easy-to-use application within the TT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. The launch is planned for the second quarter of 2022.
The other new offering is planned to launch in the third quarter. This will be KRM22 Risk Manager, a real-time, post-trade risk service which will significantly improve the risk toolset available on the TT platform. KRM22’s risk scoring system will allow traders to instantly assess real-time margin and liquidity, creating a new way for futures traders to generate alpha under the most volatile market conditions.
After completing the migration last year of all clients to our new SaaS TT platform, we’re now able to put more power into the hands of our customers than ever before. This is exactly the sort of functionality our clients have told us they want to be able to access from within the platform to streamline their operations, and it represents the first of many integrations to come from innovative providers such as KRM22. These two new products meaningfully enrich our overall offering and further demonstrate our commitment to growing the value of being on the TT network.
KRM22 CEO Stephen Casner added:
TT users will be able to add this important functionality without any infrastructure work or technology staff time. KRM22 Limits Manager can bring trading staff valuable new tools for simplifying their processes and reducing errors, and back-office personnel key operational efficiencies, along with complete audit trail and limit history information. We’re delighted to bring our cooperative agreement with TT to this critical product introduction phase.
