The FCA sets up a temporary registration regime for crypto firms

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has established a Temporary Registration Regime to allow existing cryptoasset firms, who have applied for registration with the FCA, to continue trading.

The UK watchdog advised customers of cryptoasset firms which should have applied to the FCA, but have not done so, to withdraw their cryptoassets or money before 10 January 2021.

Since 10 January 2020, the FCA has been the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CTF) supervisor for such types of firms, which includes firms that exchange money to and from cryptoassets and those that safeguard their customers’ cryptoassets. From the beginning of this year, ‘existing cryptoasset businesses’ have had to comply with the Money Laundering Regulations and were required to be registered with the FCA by 10 January 2021.

New businesses, who started after this date, are required to obtain full registration with the FCA before conducting business.