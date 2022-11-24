The Bahamas regulator issues a statement regarding motion to cease local FTX clients’ assets

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas on Wednesday released a statement defending its decision to cease customer assets of the local FTX entity, FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM).

The Bahamian watchdog said that the statement comes after several remarks were made against these actions.

Earlier in November, the Bahamas financial market regulator transferred all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. to a digital wallet controlled by the government for “safe keeping”.

The regulator said in the official statement: