Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky arrested for crypto fraud

Founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius, Alex Mashinsky, was arrested on Thursday on securities fraud charges as he and the company are facing lawsuits by multiple regulators and a $4.7 billion penalty.

According to a United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filling, Mashinksy and Roni Cohen-Pavon, Celsius’ former Chief Revenue Officer have seven counts of charges brought up against them, including securities, commodities, and wire fraud, token manipulation and other fraud charges. If convicted, both of them face a decade in prison.

Mashinky allegedly deceived investors by providing false information about Celsius’ financial condition and artificially inflating the value of its native token CEL. By misrepresenting Celsius as a “safe and secure institution,” the former CEO facilitated the rapid growth of the digital lending business, making it one of the largest cryptocurrency lenders globally. During its peak period in the fall of 2021, Celsius purportedly managed around $25 billion.

SEC and CFTC charges

In a concurrent lawsuit filed in the same New York court, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made similar allegations against Celsius and Mashinsky. Additionally, SEC alleged that the company and its former CEO raised billions of dollars from investors through fraudulent and unregistered offers and sales of crypto asset securities.

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, stated: