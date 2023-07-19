ASIC cancels FTX’s license in Australia

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today announce cancelling the Australian financial services (AFS) of the Australian subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, FTX Australia Pty Ltd.

According to the market’s regulator announcement, the cancellation took effect on 14 July 2023.

ASIC also noted that under terms of the cancellation, FTX Australia may provide limited financial services regarding the termination of existing derivatives with clients until 12 July 2024.