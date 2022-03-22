TP ICAP adds market maker Hudson River Trading to its Digital Assets Spot platform

Global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider TP ICAP revealed that Hudson River Trading has joined its Digital Assets Spot platform, due to launch this year.

Hudson River Trading is a quantitative trading firm using scientific approach in capital markets. Founded in 2002, the firm has cultivated a sophisticated computing environment for research and development. trading. These trading algorithms will provide diversified liquidity on TP ICAP’s Digital Assets Spot platform and deliver competitive prices for buyers and sellers.

Hudson River Trading is latest liquidity provider added to the platform. It will join other companies joined earlier like Susquehanna, Flow Traders, Jane Street and Virtu Financial. TP ICAP’s Digital Assets Platform will feature a wholesale electronic OTC marketplace for spot cryptoasset trading, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.