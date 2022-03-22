TP ICAP adds market maker Hudson River Trading to its Digital Assets Spot platform

Global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider TP ICAP revealed that Hudson River Trading has joined its Digital Assets Spot platform, due to launch this year.
Hudson River Trading is a quantitative trading firm using scientific approach in capital markets. Founded in 2002, the firm has cultivated a sophisticated computing environment for research and development. trading. These trading algorithms will provide diversified liquidity on TP ICAP’s Digital Assets Spot platform and deliver competitive prices for buyers and sellers.
Hudson River Trading is latest liquidity provider added to the platform. It will join other companies joined earlier like Susquehanna, Flow Traders, Jane Street and Virtu Financial. TP ICAP’s Digital Assets Platform will feature a wholesale electronic OTC marketplace for spot cryptoasset trading, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The new platform will launch once its registration process with the UK Financial Conduct Authority is complete. It will leverage the increasing demand from TP ICAP clients to trade spot cryptoassets. Additionally, the platform includes post-trade infrastructure providing straight through processing (STP) and payment netting services for settlement of trades across a network of digital asset custodians.
Simon Forster, Co-Head of Digital Assets at TP ICAP, said:
Simon Forster Source: LinkedIn
As we approach the launch of the platform, we are excited to add Hudson River Trading, another exceptional partner, further adding to our liquidity and price discovery capabilities. We have long admired the work of HRT in the market and its commitment to this new asset class, and alongside the numerous market makers already confirmed, highlights the strength, and promise of our Digital Assets Platform. The year has begun with heightened interest in digital assets and we are looking forward to capitalizing on our position as an independent broker with a market leading platform to support the growth of this asset class with institutional investors and traders.
Brad Vopni, Head of Digital Assets, Hudson River Trading, said:
Brad Vopni Source: LinkedIn
With its vast network of high quality liquidity providers, expertise, and commitment to the digital asset space, TP ICAP is an ideal partner for Hudson River Trading. As an active participant in the crypto markets since 2017, we have witnessed a number of major milestones that have helped pave the way for greater institutional adoption of crypto. Together, we will provide a new set of investors with the ability to gain access to this rapidly evolving asset class on a familiar institutional-grade platform.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.