TP ICAP adds global trading firm Susquehanna to its Digital Assets Spot platform

Susquehanna is thrilled to work alongside TP ICAP as we look towards the launch of this new digital asset platform. There is substantial institutional interest in the space, and thus a need for institutional-grade liquidity. Susquehanna has long been a liquidity provider in the digital asset spot markets, as well as various futures and derivative markets as they have come online. This TP ICAP – Susquehanna partnership marries the infrastructure and connectivity that investors demand with the liquidity they need.

A member of The Susquehanna International Group of Companies, Susquehanna Digital Assets, LLC, is a global quantitative trading firm. The company was also an early player in the cryptocurrency market. Susquehanna handles millions of transactions on exchanges around the globe every day.

TP ICAP, a global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider, has revealed that market maker, Susquehanna has joined its its Digital Assets Spot platform, due to launch this year.

TP ICAP’s new Digital Assets Platform

The latest addition to the platform follows Flow Traders, Jane Street and Virtu Financial also joining. They will ensure competitive prices for buyers and sellers on the platform.

TP ICAP’s new Digital Assets Platform is in the process of registering with the UK FCA. The platform will include a wholesale electronic OTC marketplace for spot crypto asset trading, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. It will also offer post-trade infrastructure that provides straight through processing (STP) and payment netting services for executed trades into a network of digital asset custodians.

Simon Forster, Co-Head of Digital Assets at TP ICAP, said: