Jane Street and Virtu Financial join TP ICAP digital assets platform as liquidity providers

TP ICAP today revealed that Jane Street and Virtu Financial have committed to supporting the upcoming launch of the TP ICAP Digital Assets Spot Platform as liquidity providers.

The addition of the two market makers will give the platform’s clients a tight pricing.

TP ICAP’s new Digital Assets Platform is currently in the process of registering with the UK FCA. Once regulated and operational, it will feature a wholesale electronic OTC marketplace for spot crypto asset trading, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new platform will also deliver post-trade infrastructure which offers straight through processing (STP) and payment netting services for executed trades into a network of digital asset custodians.