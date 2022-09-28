Crypto.com obtains regulatory approval in France

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today announced its registration in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
The authorization follows clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
According to the official announcement, the crypto company went through rigorous review in order to obtain the regulatory approval. The assessment was particularly stringent and thorough around anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.
The newly secured authorisation allows Crypto.com to bring a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations to customers in France.
The European market is central to the long-term growth and success of Crypto.com and we are tremendously proud to now receive registration in France from the AMF. We look forward to continuing to work with the AMF and the ACPR as we introduce our products and services in France, offering users a comprehensive, safe and secure crypto platform.
Crypto.com continues its global expansion with the latest authorisation following the regulatory approval recently gained with the UK FCA. Earlier in August, the crypto platform also announced completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance audit.
