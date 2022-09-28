Crypto.com obtains regulatory approval in France

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today announced its registration in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The authorization follows clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

According to the official announcement, the crypto company went through rigorous review in order to obtain the regulatory approval. The assessment was particularly stringent and thorough around anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

The newly secured authorisation allows Crypto.com to bring a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations to customers in France.