Crypto.com secures regulatory approval from UK FCA

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today revealed it has gained regulatory approval in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a cryptoasset business.
The latest registration will allow Crypto.com to offer a range of products and services to UK customers.
Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said:
This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically important market for us and at a time when the government is pushing forward with its agenda to make Britain a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment. We are committed to the UK market and we look forward to developing our platform and presence in the UK further by expanding our offering to customers, while continuing to work with regulators.