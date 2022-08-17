Crypto.com secures regulatory approval from UK FCA

Steffy Bogdanova
August 17, 2022 11:56 am

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today revealed it has gained regulatory approval in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a cryptoasset business.

The latest registration will allow Crypto.com to offer a range of products and services to UK customers.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said:

This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically important market for us and at a time when the government is pushing forward with its agenda to make Britain a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment. We are committed to the UK market and we look forward to developing our platform and presence in the UK further by expanding our offering to customers, while continuing to work with regulators.

Earlier in March, Crypto.com made several senior hires in the UK. The company appointed a UK General Manager and a Global Head of Sustainability and ESG. In recent years, the UK has been a promising market for cryptocurrency with a 650% increase in adoption from 2018 to 2021, according to research by BanklessTimes.

Crypto.com continues its global expansion with the latest authorisation following the regulatory approval recently gained in the Cayman Islands. The crypto platform also obtained a registration from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), an in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, among others.

