Gate.io’s Hong Kong crypto exchange to apply for SFC licences

Gate Group, owner of the Gate.io crypto exchange, today revealed it is planning to apply for regulatory approval with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

According to the official announcement, the company has decided to apply for the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License under the anti-money laundering laws to trade non-security tokens.

In addition, the crypto exchange has also decided to pursue Licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Type 1 (Securities Dealing) and Type 7 (Automated Trading Services Provision) regulated activities to facilitate security token trading.