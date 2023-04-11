Gate.io’s Hong Kong crypto exchange to apply for SFC licences

Gate Group, owner of the Gate.io crypto exchange, today revealed it is planning to apply for regulatory approval with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
According to the official announcement, the company has decided to apply for the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License under the anti-money laundering laws to trade non-security tokens.
In addition, the crypto exchange has also decided to pursue Licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Type 1 (Securities Dealing) and Type 7 (Automated Trading Services Provision) regulated activities to facilitate security token trading.
The application follows the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) licence from the Company Registry in Hong Kong, the group recently obtained, allowing it to offer virtual assets custody services.
We are thrilled about the opportunity to expand our presence in Hong Kong and offer our users a secure and compliant trading environment. The upcoming VASP Licences will ensure that we continue to operate within the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance, fostering trust and confidence among our customers.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.