Digital asset exchange Gate.io lists SNOW

Digital asset exchange Gate.io announced that it is the first major centralized exchange to list SNOW. according to a famous crypto trader, Elliot Wainman, SNOW could grow at least 1000%. On February 2, it reached an all-time high of $146.87.
SnowSwap is a decentralized exchange which allows its users to swap wrapped, yield-bearing tokens with minimal slippage. Through the protocol, users can swap stablecoin tokens to get the most optimal LP (liquidity provider) yield across several decentralized liquidity pools and staking contracts like Yearn, Harvest, Curve, ETH2, WETH, etc. SNOW is the native token of SnowSwap. Since the beginning of February, the overall market cap of SNOW has grown by almost $10 million and it has been listed on Gate.io since 27 January.
Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io commented:
We have an extremely rich altcoin repository (especially DeFi) and over 300 tokens (>400 pairs) available for trading overall. We are also aware of the vulnerabilities that come with a new listing. Hence, we maintain high standards – every single project gets closely vetted by the team and the community before it gets listed on the platform to ensure security and quality trading to our users.
In fact, we recently launched a new feature called the Observation Zone for emerging crypto coins to safeguard our users from all kinds of failures a project could witness. We are the only major (3.5 M users) centralized exchange to list SNOW. On February 2, SNOW reached its all-time high, and we saw this coming.
Over the past week, SnowSwap integrated with Chainlink, the world’s biggest decentralized oracle network, to allow stakers to deposit and withdraw using the Fast Gas Oracle when moving between yield generation strategies. Popular crypto trader Elliot Wainman handpicked SnowSwap as a small-cap DeFi asset, which has the potential to pull off at least 1,000% gains.
In January Gate.io announced the launch of Gate.io Labs, a start-up accelerator, to support talented entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas and the ambition to take their projects to the next level. Gate.io also released a flexible ETH staking solution, supported by a stable Ethereum infrastructure and maturity asset management solution in December.