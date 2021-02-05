Digital asset exchange Gate.io lists SNOW

Digital asset exchange Gate.io announced that it is the first major centralized exchange to list SNOW. according to a famous crypto trader, Elliot Wainman, SNOW could grow at least 1000%. On February 2, it reached an all-time high of $146.87.

SnowSwap is a decentralized exchange which allows its users to swap wrapped, yield-bearing tokens with minimal slippage. Through the protocol, users can swap stablecoin tokens to get the most optimal LP (liquidity provider) yield across several decentralized liquidity pools and staking contracts like Yearn, Harvest, Curve, ETH2, WETH, etc. SNOW is the native token of SnowSwap. Since the beginning of February, the overall market cap of SNOW has grown by almost $10 million and it has been listed on Gate.io since 27 January.