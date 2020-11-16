Digital asset exchange Gate.io lists over 45 DeFi projects in the past three months

Gate.io has listed more than 45 DeFi projects in the past three months. The global digital asset exchange continues to list DeFi projects for over 3 million Gate.io users worldwide.

Based on the recent reported volumes, some of the best performing tokens on Gate.io include UNI, AMPL, YFI, CRV, with more 2 million (combined) trading volume. The exchange informed that the data on DeFi coins is displayed under the “DeFi” section of the website.

Spot trading pairs of more than 45 DeFi tokens against USDT are available on Gate.io. The exchange platform recently introduced perpetual contract trading for Aave and KSM tokens, supporting up to 20x leverage.

Users on the platform can also trade long and short ETFs for BTM at Gate.io. BTM long and short positions will track the underlying asset’s price change range, bringing 3x change in the price of the underlying asset spot market.