Gate.io launches services for institutional investors

Gate.io today revealed it has launched an institutional arm that will service Market Makers (MM) and Brokers.
“Gate Institutional” will provide the tools needed to help institutions increase their crypto exposure. Recently, Gate.io commenced a promotional campaign with $10 million in liquidity to support brokers on the platform.
Director of Business Development at Gate.io, commented:
“More and more institutions are curious about cryptocurrencies and are looking to diversify their portfolios. To ease their access to crypto services, Gate.io launched Gate Institutional. Being a comprehensive crypto ecosystem, Gate Institutional will benefit a wider range of brokers and market makers.”
Gate Institution’s Broker and MM programs are key points for Gate.io as the company it looks to increase liquidity while continuing its expansion. The MM program supports some of the leading cryptos with flexible trade strategies, a frequency of 900r/s for order placement, 5000r/s for order cancellations, and support for over 300 connections through WebSocket.
Additionally, the Broker Program supports three types of brokers – Portal, API, and Exchange. Each of these types will earn rewards and bonuses based on their platform use.
In its official announcement, the company also noted that its newly launched institutional arm will an exclusive NFT pass, which users can hold to access Gate.io’s metaverse. NFT has been upgraded with 3D capabilities and will allow users to obtain whitelist qualifications or direct airdrops.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.