Gate.io launches services for institutional investors

Gate.io today revealed it has launched an institutional arm that will service Market Makers (MM) and Brokers.

“Gate Institutional” will provide the tools needed to help institutions increase their crypto exposure. Recently, Gate.io commenced a promotional campaign with $10 million in liquidity to support brokers on the platform.

Director of Business Development at Gate.io, commented:

“More and more institutions are curious about cryptocurrencies and are looking to diversify their portfolios. To ease their access to crypto services, Gate.io launched Gate Institutional. Being a comprehensive crypto ecosystem, Gate Institutional will benefit a wider range of brokers and market makers.”