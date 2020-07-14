Digital asset exchange Gate.io launches Options trading feature

Gate.io has always adhered to its vision of providing flexible, transparent, and secure digital asset products. Options is the new addition to our existing suite of products, offering a wide range of crypto trading features. We are a one-stop-shop for Spot, Margin trading, Futures, Perpetual contracts, Staking, C2C Loan and now Options.

The new trading feature allows BTC/USDT short-term Options trading and Simulation trading for Call and Put options that are expiring in the next one, four and twenty-four hours.

Tatibouet continued:

Our users can head over to ‘Short-term Options’ under ‘Derivatives’ on the website to start trading Options. The handling fee for Options is flat 0.05%, which is one of the lowest in the market, and there are no other hidden costs associated.

The company stated that the BTC/USDT options trading is only available on the website at the moment. Mobile users will get access in the next App upgrade. Currently, the maximum buying amount is 100 USDT, that is expected to increase in the upcoming weeks.

Read More: