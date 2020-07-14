Digital asset exchange Gate.io launches Options trading feature

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io announced the official release of its Options trading feature.
The new trading feature allows BTC/USDT short-term Options trading and Simulation trading for Call and Put options that are expiring in the next one, four and twenty-four hours.
Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io commented:
Gate.io has always adhered to its vision of providing flexible, transparent, and secure digital asset products. Options is the new addition to our existing suite of products, offering a wide range of crypto trading features. We are a one-stop-shop for Spot, Margin trading, Futures, Perpetual contracts, Staking, C2C Loan and now Options.