CoinShares announces first gold and cryptoasset index on Bloomberg and Refinitiv

Digital asset manager, CoinShares Group launched CoinShares Gold and Cryptoassets Index (CGCI) on Bloomberg Terminals and Refinitiv. The first EU Benchmark Regulations (EU BMR) compliant index for digital assets and gold aims to provide exposure for cryptoassets, improve average returns and cut down volatility.

The CGCI index has moderate operating costs and provides risk-managed exposure to cryptoassets. The index’ construction leverages the high volatility of cryptoassets, the low volatility of gold, and the lack of correlation between the two.

CoinShares’ new index gives investors more effective risk control compared to other cryptoasset indices that offer broad exposure to crypto assets through market capitalization weighting, but limited risk diversification because of the high correlation among cryptoassets and their volatility.