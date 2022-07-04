CoinShares announces acquisition of Napoleon Asset Management

European digital asset investment firm CoinShares International Limited today revealed that it has acquired Napoleon Asset Management, one of the first ever digital asset managers, licensed under the AIFM Directive since March 2019.

The deal as signed and completed on 30 June 2022 following regulatory approval from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

In December last year, CoinShares acquired Napoleon Group. According to CoinShares, th latest transaction fit with its strategy of developing into a full-service digital asset investment and trading group, within a strong regulatory framework.

CoinShares already offers its clients an extensive list of regulated products and services. The Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) licence is one of the most rigorous European regulations for Asset Managers and is a key step in the company’s plans. The newly acquired Napoleon Asset Management allows CoinShares to offer AIFM regulated products and services, in addition to itsposition as an issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).