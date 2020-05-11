CoinShares acquires and rebrands GABI Trading

Digital asset manager, CoinShares Group announced the finalizing steps of acquiring GABI Trading. The company announced rebranding it and launching of the new suite of trading tools and services under its own, CoinShares Capital Markets (CSCM) brand.

The acquisitions is a part of the expansion strategy of the firm’s new leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marie Mognetti; Chief Strategy Officer, Meltem Demirors and Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Spiteri. CoinShares Group has been focused in digital assets since 2014 and has built presence in multiple jurisdictions with its offices in Jersey, London, Stockholm and New York.

Before being rebranded to CSCM, GABI Trading began as a proprietary trading firm, owned by Global Advisors Group. In six years, the company built a portfolio of products and services such as proprietary trading technology and trading systems. In 2019 the notional volume in digital assets was $3 billion and the notional volume traded in the first quarter 2020 alone reached over $1.5 billion.