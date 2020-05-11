CoinShares acquires and rebrands GABI Trading

Digital asset manager, CoinShares Group announced the finalizing steps of acquiring GABI Trading. The company announced rebranding it and launching of the new suite of trading tools and services under its own, CoinShares Capital Markets (CSCM) brand.
The acquisitions is a part of the expansion strategy of the firm’s new leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marie Mognetti; Chief Strategy Officer, Meltem Demirors and Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Spiteri. CoinShares Group has been focused in digital assets since 2014 and has built presence in multiple jurisdictions with its offices in Jersey, London, Stockholm and New York.
Before being rebranded to CSCM, GABI Trading began as a proprietary trading firm, owned by Global Advisors Group. In six years, the company built a portfolio of products and services such as proprietary trading technology and trading systems. In 2019 the notional volume in digital assets was $3 billion and the notional volume traded in the first quarter 2020 alone reached over $1.5 billion.
CSCM has supported the Group’s products under the brand of XBT Provider and the firm’s actively managed family of funds, while also setting up proprietary trading strategies. CSCM clients trade alongside the firm and benefit from best-price execution.
Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares CEO and head of CoinShares Capital Markets commented:
With their deep expertise in trading, programming and mathematics, we’re excited to welcome the Capital Markets team to the CoinShares Group. We look forward to leveraging the experience of the team, which complements our knowledge of the digital asset market structure and proprietary approach to managing market and infrastructure risk. By joining together, our clients will benefit from a broad suite of global, cross asset trading technology and services.
The strategic integration of the Capital Markets team into the group enables CoinShares to bring best-in-class trading technology and services to our partners, portfolio companies, and clients. Professional investors in the digital asset market desperately need systems that provide efficiency, scale, and sophistication, and already our clients are responding very positively to this new offering.
The CSCM offering covers linear and nonlinear products, including electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, lending and borrowing, as well as bespoke hedging and risk management solutions for miners, exchanges, brokers, crypto funds, and other specialized firms.