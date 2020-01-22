CoinShares Group reports significant growth in 2019

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
CoinShares Group, digital asset manager and a digital asset investing company, today announced its continued momentum and significant growth in 2019 for its exchange traded product (ETP) line of business.
Highlights include:
- A 97% increase in assets under management
- $1.58 billion in trade volume across 8 of CoinShares’ ETPs
- Trade volume for ETPs per day averaged just over $6 billion, making XBT
- Providers’ products the most actively traded in Scandinavia
- Launched new ETPs under XBT provider brand tracking Litecoin and XRP
The success of the Group was punctuated by a 97% increase in assets under management in the (ETP) line, totaling $522 million as of January 1, 2020.
During 2019, CoinShares also launched new ETPs that track the price of Litecoin and XRP under its XBT Provider brand among other new offerings.
2019 was an exciting year for CoinShares and our industry, but 2020 looks to be even more promising,” commented Danny Masters, Chairman of CoinShares.
As institutional investors start allocating into bitcoin and digital assets, they are seeking familiar product structures that can meet their unique needs. CoinShares is committed to delivering these products as part of our broader mission to bridge traditional and digital finance,” he added.