CoinShares Group reports significant growth in 2019

CoinShares Group, digital asset manager and a digital asset investing company, today announced its continued momentum and significant growth in 2019 for its exchange traded product (ETP) line of business.

Highlights include:

A 97% increase in assets under management

in assets under management $1.58 billion in trade volume across 8 of CoinShares’ ETPs

Trade volume for ETPs per day averaged just over $6 billion, making XBT

Providers’ products the most actively traded in Scandinavia

Launched new ETPs under XBT provider brand tracking Litecoin and XRP

The success of the Group was punctuated by a 97% increase in assets under management in the (ETP) line, totaling $522 million as of January 1, 2020.

During 2019, CoinShares also launched new ETPs that track the price of Litecoin and XRP under its XBT Provider brand among other new offerings.