CoinShares launches algorithmic trading platform HAL

We are delighted to launch HAL under CoinShares. We acquired Napoleon, which created Napbots, because we could immediately see our common goals: to democratise access to, and educate investors about, trading crypto assets. In a new, still-evolving ecosystem, we are very proud to be at the cutting edge of providing professional-level products, with simple user experience, to traders – enabling them to do much more with their crypto than simply ‘hodl’.
HAL’s launch is a part of CoinShares‘ broader integrated strategy. After allowing traditional finance players exposure to digital assets via its suite of crypto ETPs, now the company is addressing the target audience of crypto traders.
The European digital asset investment firm recently acquired Napoleon Asset Management, one of the first ever digital asset managers.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.