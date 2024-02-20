Crypto ETFs see record $2.4bn weekly inflows

ETFs have remained a recurring theme within the crypto market. This year began with a landmark moment when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing US investors to trade in Bitcoin more easily.

The products continue to receive billions of dollars in weekly inflows. The latest data from CoinShares reveals a record $2.45 bn was funnelled into crypto ETFs last week, with Bitcoin (BTC) constituting 99% of those funds. Consequently, BTC reached a yearly high of $52,868. Most appealing to investors was BlackRock’s IShares Bitcoin ETF, which attracted an inflow of $1.6 bn. The year-to-date overall inflows stand at $5.2bn, evidence of substantial investor in crypto ETFs.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

According to a CoinShares report, Ethereum (ETH) represented the second-largest inflow of $21m. After Bitcoin ETFs, the spotlight is now on Ethereum, with BlackRock, Invesco, and Fidelity applying for Ethereum ETFs. Investors will be keen to see whether the SEC approves the ETFs filed by VanEck and Ark 21Shares (the earliest applicants) by 23 May

The investment figure for crypto-related companies is another talking point related to financial institutions and ETFs. The figure totalled $1.9bn for the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the latest report by PitchBook. That marks a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter and is the first time venture capital funding in crypto has improved since March .

Crypto-based financial and technological solution providers have been the primary recipients of this funding. PitchBook highlighted real-world asset tokenisation and decentralised computing as the areas of .