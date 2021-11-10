CoinShares hires Christine Rankin and Viktor Fritzén as non-executive directors

These appointments in combination with our highly talented incumbent board are another important step by CoinShares on the path to up-listing to the regulated segment of NASDAQ OMX.

It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of two new Board Members. Christine brings a wealth of experience in financial control and audit. Her broad, high-level, multi-jurisdictional and Main Market experience makes Christine an optimal candidate. Viktor Fritzén brings a rare combination of high profile, public company experience, and a natural enthusiasm and appreciation for the digital asset industry.

Rankin was a former partner at PWC and Fritzén – a former corporate finance analyst at Goldman Sachs. The both bring extensive experience in the global financial sector.

Rankin currently serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate Control of Veoneer, a worldwide leader in automotive technology. She has also worked for companies like Spotify, NASDAQ and Cherry AB.

Fritzén, on the other hand serves as non-executive director on the boards of Avanza Bank Holding AB, StickerApp Sweden AB and others. He held the positions of Global Investment Research Analyst and Corporate Finance Analyst at Goldman Sachs and GP Bullhound respectively, prior to joining LeoVegas Group as CFO.

Christine Rankin added:

I am excited to join the Board of CoinShares at such an exciting time in the Company’s journey. I hope to contribute to the Group’s continued success.

Viktor Fritzén said:

I have been invested in CoinShares’ products since 2015 and have been impressed by CoinShares’ track record across all its business areas. For many years I have had a strong belief that great businesses will be made in the intersection of the crypto-economy and traditional finance and CoinShares is one of the best-positioned technology companies for this megatrend. I am delighted to join the CoinShares Board of Directors and look forward to being a part of this exciting journey.

Earlier in July, CoinShares added to its investment portfolio with the acquisition of Global Blockchain Equity.