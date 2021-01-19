Zürcher Kantonalbank, Clearstream and FundsDLT process first blockchain-based fund transactions

Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and Deutsche Börse’s post-trade services provider Clearstream announced their first successfully processed live blockchain-based end-to-end fund transactions, using FundsDLT, a decentralised platform for fund transaction processing. The overall processing time for an investor order was reduced from several hours to just a few minutes.

ZKB leveraged the joint FundsDLT and Clearstream solution, with an end investor placing a fund transaction request through a mobile app directly on the private blockchain. The order was captured and delivered to Vestima, Clearstream’s fund processing platform, via the blockchain. The client received real-time updates and, in a few minutes, the transaction confirmation on the app – this process that could commonly take several hours before.

This particular cross-border distribution of an investment fund between Switzerland and Luxembourg demonstrated that distributed ledger technology (DLT) can foster more efficient, scalable and faster fund investing for all market participants.

ZKB took advantage of its existing connection to Vestima and triggered the blockchain-based fund transactions through API delivered by FundsDLT, allowing ZKB to access all 48 connected fund markets without the need for additional onboarding processes.