Deutsche BÃ¶rse increases transparency in fixed-income market with Bond Liquidity Data

Deutsche BÃ¶rse today announced launching a Bond Liquidity Data service. Through the new service Deutsche BÃ¶rse and its post-trade service provider Clearstream will provide transparency and insights into the highly fragmented fixed-income marketplace.
Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche BÃ¶rse, said:
Alireza Dorfard
European trading in fixed-income instruments is highly fragmented and non-transparent, as most transactions are over the counter and different data is stored with different market participants. Our customers have, therefore, a strong demand for high-quality data on fixed-income instrument prices and volumes. With this new offering, we further support them in making an informed assessment and decision.
Guido Wille, Head of Eurobonds Business at Clearstream, added:
As one of the major international central securities depositories, Clearstream processes close to 800,000 new issuances of international securities annually, including the respective settlement and custody. Being at the beginning and the end of the fixed-income value chain, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive post-trade data, making the international bond market more transparent and thus more efficient.
Bond Liquidity Data uses aggregated data of settlement instructions for international securities from Clearstream’s ICSD. The new services allows investors to fairly evaluate fixed-income assets and portfolios, measure liquidity and systemic risk of bond issuers and estimate execution prices for secondary trades.
