Clearstream launches new tools to predict settlement failures and to increase efficiency

Clearstream today announced that it has introduced two new tools to help its clients predict settlement failures and foster settlement efficiency and liquidity for the entire market.

According to the subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, the new data-based solutions aim to help “optimising the settlement life cycle”.

One of the new tools is the Settlement Dashboard which allows users to look into past and present settlements. The Settlement Prediction Tool is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered instrument that provides insight into future settlements.

Luxembourg-headquartered Clearstream’s new data solutions allow clients to leverage these predictions to gain additional validation and to take appropriate actions to prevent any potential settlement fails, thus accelerating settlements.