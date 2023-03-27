Clearstream introduces Collateral Mapper to optimise collateral management

Clearstream today announced that it has launched the Collateral Mapper, a data-driven solution designed to optimise collateral management.

According Deutsche Börse Group’s subsidiary, the Collateral Mapper offers clients an automated and inclusive overview of their collateral positions, allowing for informed decision-making. This novel solution presents complicated sets of collateral usage reports in a user-friendly dashboard and assesses the collateral potential of an equity portfolio.

Clearstream further noted that its new tool detects any excess capacity available for rebalancing an inventory towards equity, thereby highlighting the potential to free up higher quality assets. The advantage of using the Collateral Mapper, the firm detailed, is that it eliminates errors by automatically updating based on end-of-day data without requiring any manual intervention.