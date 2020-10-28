Visa signs a deal to acquire fintech YellowPepper

Visa Inc. announced signing a definitive agreement for the acquisition of YellowPepper, fintech firm supporting financial institutions and startups in Latin America and the Caribbean through its partnerships.

Visa made a strategic partnership and investment in YellowPepper in May 2018 and the acquisition builds on that. YellowPepper’s platform provides issuers, processors and governments with a range of APIs that will allow them to quickly and securely access multiple payment rails for many payment flows through one connection.

The acquisition of YellowPepper will stimulate and advance the adoption of Visa’s “network of networks” strategy. It will noticeably reduce the time-to-market and cost associated with accessing innovative and interoperable solutions, regardless of who owns or operates the payment rails.

Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean said: