Visa and Mastercard support the use of cryptocurrencies in the financial services industry

The payments companies Visa and Mastercard, both issued individual statements supporting cryptocurrencies for digital payments.

Visa stated in its blog post “Advancing our approach to digital currency”:

We believe that digital currencies have the potential to extend the value of digital payments to a greater number of people and places.

Visa added:

As such, we want to help shape and support the role they play in the future of money. We look forward to sharing more with you on this work in the months that follow.

Visa has worked closely with crypto platforms such as Coinbase and Fold and has made investments in digital assets custody business Anchorage.

The global payments technology company also said that its research team has explored “the science of blockchain technology for several years.”