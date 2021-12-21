Visa finalises acquisition of Currencycloud

Visa has announced the completion of the acquisition of the British cross-border payments provider Currencycloud.
Following the acquisition, clients of both companies will benefit from greater transparency, flexibility and control for consumers and businesses when making international payments or doing business in multiple currencies.
The deal is based on the foundation of the two form’s existing partnership. Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform supports more than 500 banking and technology clients. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has spread across more than 180 countries.
