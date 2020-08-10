LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Dukascopy Bank and UPS collaborate for 50% lower Visa/Mastercard fees on plastic card delivery

Institutional August 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank and American package delivery and supply chain management company UPS have partnered to introduce lower fees for express worldwide plastic cards delivery. The fee will be 50% of the previous price and cost 10 CHF.

The cards will be shipped from Switzerland and delivered by a courier in a few working days. Clients will receive a separate tracking code for each order.

Currently, Dukascopy Bank clients still have a fee option for delivery through Swiss Post. However, this option remains slower than UPS. Dukascopy Bank will continue to improve its delivery service through UPS.

Dukascopy Bank and UPS collaborate for 50% lower Visa/Mastercard fees on plastic card delivery
Share via

Dukascopy Bank Visa/MasterCard plastic cards can be used anywhere in the world and can be managed through the company’s mobile and web applications, they are also compatible with Apple Play and Samsung Pay.

Dukascopy client current accounts and card accounts are separate. Clients can transfer funds from their current accounts to their card accounts without fee through the mobile or web applications. The monthly fee for Dukascopy is 1 CHF and includes 24/7 support.

Clients from across the world can open an account with Dukascopy within 10-15 with a filling up a registration and completing a video identification with a compliance officer of the firm. The registration is free and account holders pay no maintenance fees.

More on Dukascopy Bank here:

arrow
X
R.J. O’Brien acquires Lombard Forte Securities and expands in Dubai…InstitutionalRJO Chief Sales Officer Dan Staniford said: Kunal and his seasoned team of brokers are a fantastic addition to RJO. We’re thrilled to have them on …

Dukascopy Bank and UPS collaborate for 50% lower Visa/Mastercard fees on plastic card delivery

0
Send this to a friend