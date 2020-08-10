Dukascopy Bank and UPS collaborate for 50% lower Visa/Mastercard fees on plastic card delivery

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank and American package delivery and supply chain management company UPS have partnered to introduce lower fees for express worldwide plastic cards delivery. The fee will be 50% of the previous price and cost 10 CHF.

The cards will be shipped from Switzerland and delivered by a courier in a few working days. Clients will receive a separate tracking code for each order.

Currently, Dukascopy Bank clients still have a fee option for delivery through Swiss Post. However, this option remains slower than UPS. Dukascopy Bank will continue to improve its delivery service through UPS.