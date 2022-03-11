Visa announces finalising acquisition of Tink

Visa has completed the acquisition of open banking platform Tink, the payments company revealed on Thursday.

Tink allows customers to move money, access aggregated financial data, and use smart financial services like risk insights and account verification, all through a single API. The platform is integrated with over 3,400 banks and financial institutions, reaching millions of bank customers across Europe.

With the deal finalised, the combined business of Visa and Tink will allow clients to deliver benefits for consumers to better control their financial experiences, such as managing their money, financial data and financial goals. Small and large businesses will have access to more customized tools to operate digitally and securely, like initiating payments, reconciling bank statements and accounts or enabling alternative financing.