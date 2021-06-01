Skrill and Wix partner to bolster e-commerce business growth

Paysafe’s digital payments brand Skrill has teamed up with global SaaS platform for businesses, Wix, to create, manage and grow an online presence. The Skrill payment gateway is integrated with Wix in order to allow millions of business owners the ability to accept payments.

With more than 200 million users worldwide, Wix’s platform allows businesses including entrepreneurs, designers, developers, creative services or restaurants to create a professional website and manage their business online.

Wix and Skrill’s partnership provides a fully integrated payment solution, which offers a quick and easy connection so that businesses can begin accepting payments within hours. With Skrill’s payment gateway businesses can accept payments in more than 40 currencies. Payments can be made via credit cards, debit cards, local payment methods and more than 80 banks globally.