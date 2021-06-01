Skrill and Wix partner to bolster e-commerce business growth

Paysafe’s digital payments brand Skrill has teamed up with global SaaS platform for businesses, Wix, to create, manage and grow an online presence. The Skrill payment gateway is integrated with Wix in order to allow millions of business owners the ability to accept payments.
With more than 200 million users worldwide, Wix’s platform allows businesses including entrepreneurs, designers, developers, creative services or restaurants to create a professional website and manage their business online.
Wix and Skrill’s partnership provides a fully integrated payment solution, which offers a quick and easy connection so that businesses can begin accepting payments within hours. With Skrill’s payment gateway businesses can accept payments in more than 40 currencies. Payments can be made via credit cards, debit cards, local payment methods and more than 80 banks globally.
A single integration to Skrill’s payment gateway allows the use of alternative payment methods such as the Skrill digital wallet and other Paysafe services including online bank transfer solution Rapid Transfer and online cash solution Paysafecash.
Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, said:
The last year has been a pivotal one for many businesses or sole traders who may not have considered growing their online presence before, and the checkout has proved to be a vital consideration as part of this. By integrating Skrill and strengthening and diversifying their checkout, businesses looking to make the leap online or grow their ecommerce presence with Wix will have a competitive advantage. We are truly excited at the prospect of what our online partners can achieve as a result of this new collaboration.
Skrill’s parent company Paysafe conducted research in October 2020 which revealed that 84% of small to medium-sized businesses have had to adjust their operations since the outbreak of COVID to appeal to a broader target market with adapting digital strategies forming a core part of this. Of those businesses that made adjustments, 78% specifically expanded their payment offerings and 66% saw an increase in sales as a result of that.
In March, Skrill digital wallet expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US through a partnership with digital currency platform provider Coinbase, enabling customers across 37 states and territories to buy and sell multiple cryptocurrencies.