Skrill adds 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet

Skrill, part of specialised payments company Paysafe, revealed the addition of 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet for its customers to buy and sell. With the new additions, the total number of available cryptocurrencies is 35 for customers based outside of the US. The new crypto additions are available within NETELLER, another of Paysafe’s digital wallets.

Following Skrill’s expansion into the US in March 2021, the company has launched its cryptocurrency buy and sell service in 11 additional US states and territories bringing the total number to 48. The new additions include California, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.