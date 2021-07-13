Skrill adds 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet

Skrill, part of specialised payments company Paysafe, revealed the addition of 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet for its customers to buy and sell. With the new additions, the total number of available cryptocurrencies is 35 for customers based outside of the US. The new crypto additions are available within NETELLER, another of Paysafe’s digital wallets.
Following Skrill’s expansion into the US in March 2021, the company has launched its cryptocurrency buy and sell service in 11 additional US states and territories bringing the total number to 48. The new additions include California, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Skrill was initially launched in 2018 and since then it has been expanding and strengthening its crypto offering adding new currencies and functionality. Skrill’s crypto services is now available in almost 100 countries. Customers of the digital wallet can make direct crypto-to-crypto currency conversions and set recurring or conditional orders, for example, based on price fluctuations
The new crypto addition follows Skrill and Paysafe research published earlier this year which covered 8,000 customers and revealed that 28% believe that cryptocurrencies are a good investment for the future and 38% have already either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency.
Rupinder Singh, Paysafe’s SVP, Consumer, Digital Wallets, commented:
After a surge in overall activity in the industry we’re seeing more interest in cryptocurrency than ever from our digital wallet customers, both current and new. The potential for this service is growing all the time, and we want to continue to expand responsibly what we offer at the same rate by adding new functionality, enabling new currencies and launching in new territories. Our aim is to make it ever easier for consumers to get started in crypto using Skrill or NETELLER.