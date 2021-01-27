OANDA adds new payment solution in North America

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA has joined forces with Currencycloud, a provider of B2B embedded cross-border solutions, to deliver a new international money transfer service to companies in North America. OANDA FX Payments, the new solution has been established through a joint collaboration with Shift Connect.
OANDA FX Payments allow corporate clients to make easy cross-border payments in 35 currencies, through a safe online platform. The new solution helps companies lower the cost of international transactions while hedging their currency risk and protecting their bottom line. The platform features streamlined users experience and also offers clients a completely personalized customer support service.
The partnership incorporates OANDA’s expertise in foreign exchange with Currencycloud’s payment technology and Shift Connect’s customer support to offer a simple-to-use, reliable international money transfer solution for businesses, large or small.
Lucian Lauerman, Head of OANDA FX Data Services, commented:
One of the world’s leading FX authorities, OANDA is dedicated to helping companies optimize cash flow, manage currency risk and build their bottom line. As such, we’re delighted to be partnering with Shift Connect and Currencycloud in order to add OANDA FX Payments to our best-in-class range of corporate currency solutions, which are trusted by audit firms, tax authorities and multinational corporations all over the world.
Dave Kelcher, CEO at Shift Connect explained:
As we have started to expand into new territories across the globe, and our partnership with Currencycloud expands, we were uniquely placed to create new solutions for OANDA’s corporate FX clients who make international payments.
Richard Arundel, North American General Manager & Co-founder of Currencycloud, added:
This is a unique proposition for OANDA and its corporate FX clients. By working closely with our existing partner, Shift Connect, in North America, we have been able to create a one-of-a-kind cross-border payment solution for OANDA.
Corporate clients can access OANDA FX Payments through OANDA Business Information and Services Inc. The trading services provider also offers a wide range of FX Data Services including the OANDA Exchange Rates API, which offers access to daily averages, spot and forward rates, central bank exchange rates and tick-level data for 38,000+ currency pairs, more thans 200 currencies, commodities, and precious metals, as well as exchange rates sourced from 25 central banks and historical currency rates that date back to 1990.