OANDA adds new payment solution in North America

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA has joined forces with Currencycloud, a provider of B2B embedded cross-border solutions, to deliver a new international money transfer service to companies in North America. OANDA FX Payments, the new solution has been established through a joint collaboration with Shift Connect.

OANDA FX Payments allow corporate clients to make easy cross-border payments in 35 currencies, through a safe online platform. The new solution helps companies lower the cost of international transactions while hedging their currency risk and protecting their bottom line. The platform features streamlined users experience and also offers clients a completely personalized customer support service.

The partnership incorporates OANDA’s expertise in foreign exchange with Currencycloud’s payment technology and Shift Connect’s customer support to offer a simple-to-use, reliable international money transfer solution for businesses, large or small.