OANDA rebrands data business into FX Data Services

Institutional August 4, 2020


Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA announced the rebranding of its currency data and analytics business as Foreign Exchange Data Services. OANDA will continue to offer the same range of currency solutions to audit firms, tax authorities and multinational corporations across the globe.

Lucian Lauerman, Head of OANDA Foreign Exchange Data Services, said:

Lucian Lauerman, OANDA
Lucian Lauerman

With almost 25 years’ experience, OANDA has long been viewed as the gold standard when it comes to currency rates. However, we felt our name needed to better communicate our core offering to the market. OANDA FX Data Services clearly conveys our unwavering dedication to helping clients mitigate FX risk and build their bottom line through the provision of accurate, reliable currency data.

At the same time with the rebranding, OANDA is also launching a new FX Data Services digital brand identity with a clean design, an easy-to-navigate website and a user-friendly self-help portal that enables customers to manage their accounts online.

Lauerman continued:

Given OANDA’s longstanding history of technological innovation, we also wanted to take the opportunity to revitalise our digital presence and create an intuitive self-help portal where clients can perform simple account functions, access tools and resources, and contact our customer service desk quickly and easily.

OANDA Foreign Exchange Data Services will operate under a new business entity OANDA Business Information and Services Inc.

