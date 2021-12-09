eToro Money program launched in the UK

Social investment platform eToro has revealed the release of its eToro Money program for UK users. The new program connects to a user’s eToro investment account seamlessly. It allows clients to instantly deposit and withdraw funds and manage their crypto and funds all in one place.

The company will also make an eToro Money VISA debit card available for all UK members of eToro’s Club program without set up costs or monthly fees. This VISA debit card allows eToro clients to access their funds and spend with competitive exchange rates across the globe. The announcement also noted that eToro Money UK Ltd is a Principal Member of VISA.