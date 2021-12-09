eToro Money program launched in the UK

Social investment platform eToro has revealed the release of its eToro Money program for UK users. The new program connects to a user’s eToro investment account seamlessly. It allows clients to instantly deposit and withdraw funds and manage their crypto and funds all in one place.
The company will also make an eToro Money VISA debit card available for all UK members of eToro’s Club program without set up costs or monthly fees. This VISA debit card allows eToro clients to access their funds and spend with competitive exchange rates across the globe. The announcement also noted that eToro Money UK Ltd is a Principal Member of VISA.
Non-Club members will also be able to access an eToro Money sort code and personal account number to so that they can send and receive funds to the eToro platform and any UK bank account. Deposits made through this route do not have a conversion fee to USD, which saves users money when adding funds to their eToro investment account.
Doron Rosenblum, Vice President of Business Solutions at eToro, commented:
I’m proud and excited that eToro Money is now available to all of our UK users. We know from our beta testing that eToro Money greatly improves our user experience providing instant cash-in and cash-out. We look forward to adding more features to the eToro offering and to expanding the user base beyond the UK.
As promotion for the new debit card, eToro Money offers 3% cashback on all purchases made with the eToro Money card throughout December.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.