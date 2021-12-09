Visa adds crypto advisory services as awareness of crypto assets grows

Visa has announced its Global Crypto Advisory Practice. The offering is within Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) and it is designed to help clients and partners advance their own crypto journey.

The new services come at a time when digital currencies are more popular then ever. The company quoted research, stating that awareness of crypto among financial decision makers is almost 94% around the globe.

Understanding the crypto ecosystem is an essential first step for financial institutions with a crypto offering, retailers looking to explore NFTs, or central banks exploring digital currencies. Visa’s global network of consultants and product experts can help financial institutions evaluate the crypto opportunity, develop strategies, and launch new user experiences such as crypto rewards programs and CBDC-integrated consumer wallets.