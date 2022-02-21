Tools for Brokers promotes Vahab Hasiri to Head of Business Development MENA

Technology provider Tools for Brokers (TFB) today announced the appointment of Vahab Hasiri as Head of Business Development MENA.

The promotion is part of the company’s ongoing strategic focus on the MENA region (the Middle East and North Africa) and its growing number of Enterprise customer base there.

With TFB since 2017, Hasiri first joined as Junior Sales. He moved to the position of Senior Sales Executive where for the last two years focused on building strong customer relationships and developing the company’s presence in the market. In that role, Hasiri closed the most deals with the Trade Processor Liquidity Bridge company-wide and was named Best Sales Manager of 2021 at TFB.

In his new position, Hasiri will continue to strengthen the TFB’s position and build the brand in the MENA region. He will work closely with the sales and marketing team and focus on partner relationships, and meetings with clients.