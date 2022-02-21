Tools for Brokers promotes Vahab Hasiri to Head of Business Development MENA

Technology provider Tools for Brokers (TFB) today announced the appointment of Vahab Hasiri as Head of Business Development MENA.
The promotion is part of the company’s ongoing strategic focus on the MENA region (the Middle East and North Africa) and its growing number of Enterprise customer base there.
With TFB since 2017, Hasiri first joined as Junior Sales. He moved to the position of Senior Sales Executive where for the last two years focused on building strong customer relationships and developing the company’s presence in the market. In that role, Hasiri closed the most deals with the Trade Processor Liquidity Bridge company-wide and was named Best Sales Manager of 2021 at TFB.
In his new position, Hasiri will continue to strengthen the TFB’s position and build the brand in the MENA region. He will work closely with the sales and marketing team and focus on partner relationships, and meetings with clients.
I am grateful and delighted for the opportunity that has been given to me by the TFB management team, and I appreciate their trust in me. As the Head of Business Development MENA, my main focus will be on designing and implementing new business development strategies to establish long-term partnerships and to expand TFB’s presence in the Middle East & North Africa region further.
Ivan Egorov, the Global Head of Sales at TFB, said:
Ivan Egorov
Congratulations to Vahab on such a well-deserved promotion. He is one of the hardest working managers in Tools for Brokers, and, since joining the company in 2017, Vahab played a major role in expanding the company’s presence in the Middle East and developed strong relationships with many clients and partners.
For many years, the MENA region has been a strategic market for Tools for Brokers. With the new appointment, the company aims to strengthen and grow its market share in the countries of Middle East and North Africa.
The strategic goal of the company for 2022 is expanding the expanding the Trade Processor liquidity bridge customer base. This process has already started last year, when the bridge volumes increased by 116% and many new clients were signed.
