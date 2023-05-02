Interactive Brokers sees 20% YoY drop in DARTS in April

In April, the firm registered client equity of $342.1 billion, which was 5% more than the previous year and just slightly higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 16% on yearly basis to $39.5 billion and about the same as March.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.765 million. The figure was a 14% lower compared to March when the number stood at 2.121 million. On a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 20%.

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $99.2 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 9% higher than in April 2022 and 3% more than the prior month.

However, client accounts on the platform increased 20% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.22 million in April 2023.

Interactive Brokers cleared 180 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.18, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

Earlier last month, Interactive Brokers released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting revenue of $1,056 million and a 64% YoY jump for the first three months of the year. The global electronic broker also recently announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong, following a growing interest shown by investor clients.