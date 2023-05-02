Interactive Brokers sees 20% YoY drop in DARTS in April

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for April 2023.
The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.765 million. The figure was a 14% lower compared to March when the number stood at 2.121 million. On a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 20%.
In April, the firm registered client equity of $342.1 billion, which was 5% more than the previous year and just slightly higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 16% on yearly basis to $39.5 billion and about the same as March.
The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $99.2 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 9% higher than in April 2022 and 3% more than the prior month.
However, client accounts on the platform increased 20% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.22 million in April 2023.
Interactive Brokers cleared 180 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.18, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.
Earlier last month, Interactive Brokers released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting revenue of $1,056 million and a 64% YoY jump for the first three months of the year. The global electronic broker also recently announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong, following a growing interest shown by investor clients.
