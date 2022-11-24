CFI Financial Group expands in Egypt

Steffy Bogdanova
November 24, 2022 10:58 am

Online trading services provider CFI Financial Group today announced its expansion in Egypt through the acquisition of Egyptian local brokerage firm “El Mahrousa”.

In the official press release shared with LeapRate, the broker stated that with this acquisition it aims to bolster its position in the region and strengthen its market share.

CFI Financial Group Co-Founder and Managing Director Hisham Mansour highlighted that the Egyptian market is one of the potential markets for the Group’s expansion in the Middle East and North Africa.

Egypt has a dynamic growth rate with numbers showing that its DGP is the second largest in Africa with an estimation of $403 billion in 2021. The country’s attractive incentives and benefits from a diversified economy are among the factors that offer high investment opportunities to investors, according to the Group.

CFI’s leading position in MENA is very strategic for us and the acquisition of El Mahrousa in Egypt comes about to solidify our position. The Egyptian market is a key market in the region and we saw we have to be there physically through a locally regulated company.

Mansour further noted that as part of the Group’s expansion plan, it aims to spread its presence in selective regional and international markets.

According to the official announcement, the Group plans to complete all preparations and launch CFI Egypt by the beginning of 2023.

Earlier in October, the Group reported a 155% jump in new customer accounts in last three quarters.

Since the beginning of the year, CFI has expanded its executive team and accelerated the introduction of new financial products to market.

