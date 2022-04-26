CFI announces Spanish football player Pep Guardiola as brand ambassador

Online trading services provider CFI Financial Group today announced its new partnership with the Spanish football star Pep Guardiola.

The popular football player will be the new global brand ambassador and the face of CFI. The partnership will further raise CFI’s image and expand its brand awareness with the help of Guardiola’s achievements, popularity, charisma and worldwide appeal.

Guardiola has had a name in the football world for over three decades. Among his wins are LaLiga – six times as a player and three as a coach with Barcelona, Bundesliga three times as coach of Bayern Munich, the Premier League three times with Manchester City and Champions League once as a player and twice as a coach with Barcelona.