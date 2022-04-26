CFI announces Spanish football player Pep Guardiola as brand ambassador

Online trading services provider CFI Financial Group today announced its new partnership with the Spanish football star Pep Guardiola.
The popular football player will be the new global brand ambassador and the face of CFI. The partnership will further raise CFI’s image and expand its brand awareness with the help of Guardiola’s achievements, popularity, charisma and worldwide appeal.
Guardiola has had a name in the football world for over three decades. Among his wins are LaLiga – six times as a player and three as a coach with Barcelona, Bundesliga three times as coach of Bayern Munich, the Premier League three times with Manchester City and Champions League once as a player and twice as a coach with Barcelona.
Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the founders and managing directors at CFI Financial Group, said:
The partnership with Guardiola and CFI is a strategic move that will not only spread the CFI name farther but also introduce different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy and how to access the global markets. Mr. Guardiola’s appeal and global audience coupled with his personal values and image will help CFI further secure its place as a global provider of Trading Services.
Pep Guardiola commented:
I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with CFI. CFI is a trusted & respected brand in online trading that acts with clear responsibility and professionalism towards its clients. I am glad to be associated with them and look forward to a long-term relationship.
