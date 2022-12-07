Devexperts partners with Your Bourse, DXtrade gains access to 30+ major banks and Tier 2 liquidity providers

Financial software development company Devexperts today announced its partnership with Your Bourse to expand the range of technology providers it offers as an integration with its flagship trading platform for FX, CFD, and cryptocurrency brokers, DXtrade.

With the new collaboration, brokers using DXtrade can gain access to more than 30 major and Tier 2 liquidity providers with Your Bourse.

Elina Pedersen, Chief Revenue Officer of Your Bourse, said:

DXtrade is an outstanding product being selected by various of our clients to expand on their platform offering due to the customizations DXtrade offers. We are delighted to work with such a professional team as Devexperts and we hope that this partnership will allow us to deliver a great product together.

Your Bourse allows brokers to run their central order book based on the matching engine technology, and liquidity into unique streams, including Forex, CFDs, Crypto, or any other asset class. Additionally, the technology provider enables brokers to set up unlimited liquidity pools as well as pricing rules and order routing parameters most suitable for their order flow.