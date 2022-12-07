Devexperts partners with Your Bourse, DXtrade gains access to 30+ major banks and Tier 2 liquidity providers

Financial software development company Devexperts today announced its partnership with Your Bourse to expand the range of technology providers it offers as an integration with its flagship trading platform for FX, CFD, and cryptocurrency brokers, DXtrade.
With the new collaboration, brokers using DXtrade can gain access to more than 30 major and Tier 2 liquidity providers with Your Bourse.
Elina Pedersen, Chief Revenue Officer of Your Bourse, said:
Elina Pedersen Source: LinkedIn
DXtrade is an outstanding product being selected by various of our clients to expand on their platform offering due to the customizations DXtrade offers. We are delighted to work with such a professional team as Devexperts and we hope that this partnership will allow us to deliver a great product together.
Your Bourse allows brokers to run their central order book based on the matching engine technology, and liquidity into unique streams, including Forex, CFDs, Crypto, or any other asset class. Additionally, the technology provider enables brokers to set up unlimited liquidity pools as well as pricing rules and order routing parameters most suitable for their order flow.
Written in C++, Your Bourse is an ultra-low latency platform hosted in Equinix data centers (LD4, LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY3, FR2), CME Aurora (DC3), Interxion London (Lon1), Singapore (SGX).
Furthermore, integration with Your Bourse also provides advanced A/B-book routing and dynamic routing based on margins that a broker uses with each liquidity provider. Brokers can also distribute their own liquidity to other market participants.
Jon Light, Head of OTC Product at Devexperts, commented:
Jon Light
We see our partnership between Devexperts and Your Bourse as being strategic because of their competitive offering and the growing demand for their services by DXtrade’s customers. As DXtrade becomes a platform of choice by established brokers, the Your Bourse offering makes it easier for those who have more than one platform to manage the execution side of their business in one place.
