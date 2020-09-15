Virtu Financial expands its services offering with Prism Frontier TCA for traders

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a financial services and technology provider, announced expanding its execution services offering with the launch of post-trade analytics tool, Prism Frontier, designed to provide transparency and forensics around client executions.

Investors need transparency and data in order to perform meaningful analysis of execution quality. This analysis requires a trading system built around it. For this reason, Virtu’s algorithms are set up around trader intuition with simple principles in mind, based on information about a given order and the prevailing market activity, producing a trading strategy with specific intentions with measurable results.