Virtu Financial launches its new data-as-a-service platform Open Technology

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a financial services and technology provider, announced the launch of Open Technology, a new data-as-a-service platform.

Open Technology offers a vast range of services and data endpoints enabled by unified application programming interface (API) architecture. The APIs provides access for subscribers of normalized market-data calculations and enriched transaction cost data across equity, FX, fixed income and futures.

Through Open Technology, clients will have access to Virtu’s calculated Transaction Cost Analytics (TCA) results, Virtu’s curated and cleansed market-data APIs for clients to perform in-house analysis directly and API access to Virtu’s full suite of multi-asset market impact models.