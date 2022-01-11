Virtu Financial warns against crypto scams

Please note that Virtu and its subsidiaries do not open accounts for individual investors to trade cryptocurrencies, securities, futures or commodities and do not accept money from individual investors in connection with any type of trading account.

According to the official warning, the fraudulent offers and fraudulent communications were conducted by individuals claiming to be affiliated with Virtu.

Virtu Financial, Inc. has posted an alert about cryptocurrency scams .

Virtu continued:

If you have been contacted by any person(s) purporting to be acting on behalf of or in connection with Virtu to trade cryptocurrency, be aware that these individuals are not authorized representatives of Virtu.

The company also noted that victims of such fraudulent actions can contact their local FBI office.

Virtu Financial highlighted that it has notified the appropriate authorities. The company shared its intentions to take all necessary legal actions to defend itself from any attempt to infringe on its copyrights, trademarks and intellectual property.