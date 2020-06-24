Virtu Financial appoints Akiko Imai as Global Head of New Sales

We are pleased to announce that Akiko Imai will be assuming a critical and newly created role of Global Head of New Sales within our Execution Services business segment. In her new capacity, Akiko will organize and execute sales plans focused on acquiring new clients across our multi-asset platform of products and regions.

Imai will also oversee global sales efforts for POSIT Alert and report directly to Brad Johmann, Global Head of Posit Alert and Stephen Cavoli.

Imai started her career in Hong Kong in 2013 at ITG as the first hire for POSIT Alert Asia-Pacific Sales & Coverage desk and later becoming head of the department. She has significantly contributed to the development of the business and the generation of revenue. Imai has also collaborated with other teams to cross-sell products in the region, leading to increased footprints particularly in Japan where, in the past, Virtu ITG had no presence.

With B.A. in Economics from Keio University, Imai has previously worked for Lehman Brothers and Nomura in Tokyo. She has also joined Virtu’s Global Management Committee with her new position at the company.

