Michael T. Viola to succeed Robert Greifeld as chairman of Virtu Financial

Viola succeeds Robert Greifeld who resigned from the board of directors. According to the official announcement, he will focus on other endeavors such as the launch of Cornerstone FTM, a financial technology focused investment fund, as well as board and leadership roles with other financial and philanthropic organizations.

Financial services and products provider Virtu Financial, Inc. has revealed the appointment of Michael T. Viola as chairman.

Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Virtu Financial, highlighted that Greifeld’s tenure at Virtue included a period of significant growth for the company, including their acquisition of KCG Holdings and ITG, Inc.

Vincent J. Viola, Chairman Emeritus and Founder of Virtu, said:

Having Bob as Chairman during this period of time at Virtu has been enormously beneficial to the Board and Management team of Virtu. Michael has my complete confidence and I look forward to him assuming the role of Chairman.

Robert Greifeld. Mr. Greifeld continued, added:

It has been a distinct pleasure to have worked with the Board and Management team over the past six years. I have always been an admirer of Vinnie, Doug, and Michael and I leave with lifelong friends, and I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Virtu. I will continue to serve as Chairman of USATF Foundation, the Cornerstone entities and Run Gum and as a board member of Financeware LLC, Capital ROCK LLC, and Runway Growth Finance.

Viola has been a member of Virtu’s BoD since April 2016. He has previously served I variety of roles in the company since he joined in 2011. Most recently, he has been a senior trader focused on foreign exchange products and global commodities.

In 2016, Viola also became President of the Viola family’s private investment office, located in New York City. Additionally, Viola is a member of the Board of Directors of Independent Bank Group, Inc., multiple private companies, and the Viola Foundation.

Earlier in April, equity markets technology solution Appital announced integration with Virtu Financial’s Triton Valor EMS.